 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 2 June 2023

Patch v33.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11379447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • Psycho Possessed class: His posession texts will now show at the bottom of the screen (so doesn't override top texts).
  • Sprout Brotatoes class: His 'boomy head' text will now show at the bottom of the screen (so doesn't override top texts).

//bug fixes

  • Bonebrobigly Destineous boneraise: If you had a Bro minion in your army but haven't discovered many other Bro minions then this would cause a freeze when offered a boneraise (the fewer the discoveries = the longer the freeze).
  • Castle Conquest: If you took a minion from the Souleater Dealer event then he'd give 2 minions instead of 1 (how nice of him!)
  • Sorcerer Hollow class - Sinfulus Majicks meta: Sealing a Deamonic Doppelganger wouldn't offer it in a regular boneraise.
  • Imp Contraptineer class - Sinfulus Trappers meta: Sealing a Deamonic Impling wouldn't offer it in a regular boneraise.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1944571 Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link