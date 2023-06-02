Patch v33.9

//misc changes
- Psycho Possessed class: His posession texts will now show at the bottom of the screen (so doesn't override top texts).
- Sprout Brotatoes class: His 'boomy head' text will now show at the bottom of the screen (so doesn't override top texts).
//bug fixes
- Bonebrobigly Destineous boneraise: If you had a Bro minion in your army but haven't discovered many other Bro minions then this would cause a freeze when offered a boneraise (the fewer the discoveries = the longer the freeze).
- Castle Conquest: If you took a minion from the Souleater Dealer event then he'd give 2 minions instead of 1 (how nice of him!)
- Sorcerer Hollow class - Sinfulus Majicks meta: Sealing a Deamonic Doppelganger wouldn't offer it in a regular boneraise.
- Imp Contraptineer class - Sinfulus Trappers meta: Sealing a Deamonic Impling wouldn't offer it in a regular boneraise.
Changed files in this update