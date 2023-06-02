 Skip to content

The Drift Challenge update for 2 June 2023

Next major update is here

Share · View all patches · Build 11379408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, the new update is here

New:

  • Added new Time Attack mode
  • Added auto clutch setting in Settings/Main panel
  • Added new setting to use Raw Input (useful for Steering Wheels)
  • Added new setting to hide driver avatar and steering wheel when in Driver View camera mode

Changed:

  • Removed most of the maps because of started process of refactoring the game
  • Open World map is temporarily removed
  • Input mode Keyboard/Steering Wheel is removed from settings
  • Car Force Response setting is moved from GameSettings to CarTuning. It's now set up per car
  • Tire stale and buying tire sets is removed
  • Arcade mode is removed

Improved:

  • Improved Steering Wheel Force Feedback
  • It is now much easier to control cars with keyboard/gamepad
  • Improved available maps
  • Improved engine sounds
  • Improved tire physics model
  • Improved engine simulation
  • Improved counter steer assist

Fixed:

  • Braking lights not visible all the time
  • Car wiggle on reset

