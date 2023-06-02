Next major update is here

Hey guys, the new update is here
New:
- Added new Time Attack mode
- Added auto clutch setting in Settings/Main panel
- Added new setting to use Raw Input (useful for Steering Wheels)
- Added new setting to hide driver avatar and steering wheel when in Driver View camera mode
Changed:
- Removed most of the maps because of started process of refactoring the game
- Open World map is temporarily removed
- Input mode Keyboard/Steering Wheel is removed from settings
- Car Force Response setting is moved from GameSettings to CarTuning. It's now set up per car
- Tire stale and buying tire sets is removed
- Arcade mode is removed
Improved:
- Improved Steering Wheel Force Feedback
- It is now much easier to control cars with keyboard/gamepad
- Improved available maps
- Improved engine sounds
- Improved tire physics model
- Improved engine simulation
- Improved counter steer assist
Fixed:
- Braking lights not visible all the time
- Car wiggle on reset
Changed files in this update