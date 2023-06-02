Major Update for Vagrant Knight (v.0.3.1.0)

Hey all, after month of absent as I been hard at working on major update on Vagrant Knight content.

Below is brief summary on changes you see on this update.

Price Change

First thing, Vagrant Knight is now priced at $4.99 (previously is $5.99).

New Levels

There's now new 9 levels designed for Vagrant Knight, previously is 4 levels and cosmetic wise it's very

plain looking.

These new levels is big boost visually but also designed to add more obstacles.

New Enemies

I also removed some enemies as they don't fit the theme of the game.

However I also added more unique enemies which gives player more sweaty finger.

New special attacks and spells

I also added new special attacks and spells so players now have more

in arsenals at their disposal.

Finally, thanks to everyone who supported by buying Vagrant Knight.