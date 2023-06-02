Patch 1.0.4 is out!

Fixes:
- Fixed issue where Pigzy ninjas would not make any sound when appearing and disappearing
- Fixed issue in level 7 where the boss could clip through the floor.
- Fixed issue in level 9 where an area with spikes would not damage the player.
- Fixed issue where for some players, physics on ladders and with certain projectiles would acted differently.
- Fixed issue in the training area after clearing level 10 where it was possible to trigger a screen transition to a room where the player is not present.
- Fixed issue where it was possible to use the "Bouncing Basketball" skill in the last stage at a point where it should not be allowed.
Changed files in this update