Patch 5.038 Has Arrived!

Greetings, pilots,

We have a small update for you, this time we wanted to fix a few issues that appeared in the game, so you could fly smoothly again!

==== CHANGE LOG ====

*** Fix: "Script Spawn Only" checkbox is visible again in Full Mission Builder

*** Fixed wind direction settings so that they match the briefings in Campaigns 'Their Finest Hour', 'Their Greatest Challenge', 'Desert Hawks', 'Eagles Over Tobruk', 'On Ne Passe Pas!', and 'Rising From the Ashes'

*** Fixed wind direction settings so that they match the briefings in Single Missions 'A Busy Morning', 'Attack of the Eagles', 'Attack of the Kiwi', 'August Attrition', 'Battle for Biggin Hill', 'Battle Goes On', 'Corpo Aereo Italiano', 'Defiant to the End', 'Solent Skirmishes', 'Unending Onslaught', 'Aerial Crusade', 'As Above, So Below', 'Christmas Convoy', 'Corpo Aereo Italiano II', 'Darkness Over Derna', 'Dawn Over the Desert', 'Dusk Raid', 'Kanalkampf', 'Martlets Over the Mediterranean', 'No Respite', 'The Old and the New', 'Raid on Tobruk', 'Royal Rodeo', 'Saint-Omer Circus', and 'The Southampton Blitz'