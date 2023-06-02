 Skip to content

AvaKit update for 2 June 2023

AvaKit v1.0.5 Update

For this v1.0.5 update, we rather improve the usability of existing features and fixed bugs that VTubers reported instead of adding new features.
Your feedbacks are really helpful to develop better AvaKit 🙇‍♂️

Improved features

1) Hot key pop-up window style update

Simple effect appears when the mouse cursor is hovered above the key at hot key pop-up window.
However, there are some keys that can be registered as a hot key. (ex. F5, F9)
From v1.0.5, there is no hover effects for those keys.

2) Hot key for user report changed

The hot key for in-game user report feature was F12 before.
From v1.0.5, F9 is the hot key for in-game user report.

3) Rendering issue fixed for some VRM models
  • Rendering quality for material in which transparency level is applied is improved.
  • Entire material texture expression quality is improved.
4) Extent of 'Distance to avatar' expanded

The extent of 'Distance to avatar', the parameter that can adjust the distance between the VRM model and attached sticker, is expanded.

Fixed bugs

1) Unneccesary rotation bug fixed

Unneccesary rotation of feet and toes of imported VRM is fixed.

We'll always try our best to improve AvaKit. Thank you.


