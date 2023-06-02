Ver 0.2.16

- UI has been improved.
- Improved character selection UI
- Improved stage mission UI
- Skill enhancement UI improvement
- Collection UI improvements
- Stage missions have been added.
- Receive hellish punishment from the thinking stone statue
- Defeat 10 Flowers of Lust
- Defeat 40 Shields of Lust
- Defeat 100 Minos Legs
- Remove 30 Burning Flames
- Defeat 8 captains of rotten food
- Remove 30 slowing poisons
- Open Virgilius Shop without summoning 10 Demon Lords of Lust
- Fixed a bug.
- Infinite loading when entering the lobby
Changed files in this update