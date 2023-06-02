 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 2 June 2023

Ver 0.2.16

Ver 0.2.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI has been improved.
  • Improved character selection UI
  • Improved stage mission UI
  • Skill enhancement UI improvement
  • Collection UI improvements
  • Stage missions have been added.
  • Receive hellish punishment from the thinking stone statue
  • Defeat 10 Flowers of Lust
  • Defeat 40 Shields of Lust
  • Defeat 100 Minos Legs
  • Remove 30 Burning Flames
  • Defeat 8 captains of rotten food
  • Remove 30 slowing poisons
  • Open Virgilius Shop without summoning 10 Demon Lords of Lust
  • Fixed a bug.
  • Infinite loading when entering the lobby

