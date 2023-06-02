Patch 4.1.1.6

In this patch we are adding a few features that players suggested on our Discord.
New Sky Setting:
- Use As Menu Backdrop -> If checked, the sky will be used as the menu background instead of the gray default background.
Crosshairs in Player Info tab:
- The crosshair settings of each player will now be displayed in their profile. You have the option to either apply the displayed crosshair, which will replace your current one, or copy it to the clipboard / save it locally if it is a custom crosshair.
- Crosshairs will only show on players that login after this update.
Move to Earn Extra Points Popup:
- A popup will now show when you are not moving in scenarios where movement grants extra points.
New Bots Settings:
- Event Randomize Interval -> Enable this option to set a random (min/max) interval when using Timer events.
- Blink Randomize Interval -> Enable this option to set a random (min/max) interval when using blinks.
- Leap Randomize Interval -> Enable this option to set a random (min/max) interval when using leaps.
- Disable Blink Overlap Protection -> Enable this option to consistently initiate a new blink, even when another blink is currently active.
- Blink Interpolation Type -> Adjust the interpolation curve of blinks with these options: Linear, Ease In, Ease Out and Ease In Out.
- Avoid Repeating Dodge Directions -> Enable this option to prevent repeating directions, the bot will always change direction when the current dodge time ends.
New Weapons Setting:
- Refill Ammo on Hit -> Enable this option to instantly reload the weapon when hitting a bot.
Other Changes:
- Updated game font to support more characters.
- Fixed a bug that caused angled blinks to add distance over the blink distance limit.
- The color pickers now accurately displays the selected color even when the bottom left bar is set to 0.
- Arena Official Servers will now restart every hour to preserve performance.
