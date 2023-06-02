 Skip to content

MORDHAU update for 2 June 2023

Patch #27 - Hotfix 2

Patch #27 - Hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Re-enabled the suicide functionality in the FFA and TDM Brawl modes.
  • Added a new Message of the day (MOTD) system that replaces the old system that was hastly removed with a silent hotfix to addressed a RCE exploit.
  • Addressed the ability to spam voice lines in rapid succession before they finish playing.

Party system

  • Improved user experience and stability of the party system.
  • Added the functionality to auto-join ranked matchmaking from unranked matches.
  • Addressed the disappearing “+” icon.
  • Added smooth-scroll to the Friends list.

Gameplay

  • [Swordgame] Getting a kill while mounted now counts toward the weapon progression.

Weapons & Equipment

  • [Swordgame] Addressed changing loadout on match-start cooldown giving the players loadout weapons and items.

UI

  • Fixed a number of resolutions with uncommon aspect ratios affecting column visibility in the Server list.
  • Votekick and forgive popup windows enlarged.

