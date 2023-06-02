Patch #27 - Hotfix 2 Changelog 02/06/2023
General
- Re-enabled the suicide functionality in the FFA and TDM Brawl modes.
- Added a new Message of the day (MOTD) system that replaces the old system that was hastly removed with a silent hotfix to addressed a RCE exploit.
- Addressed the ability to spam voice lines in rapid succession before they finish playing.
Party system
- Improved user experience and stability of the party system.
- Added the functionality to auto-join ranked matchmaking from unranked matches.
- Addressed the disappearing “+” icon.
- Added smooth-scroll to the Friends list.
Gameplay
- [Swordgame] Getting a kill while mounted now counts toward the weapon progression.
Weapons & Equipment
- [Swordgame] Addressed changing loadout on match-start cooldown giving the players loadout weapons and items.
UI
- Fixed a number of resolutions with uncommon aspect ratios affecting column visibility in the Server list.
- Votekick and forgive popup windows enlarged.
Changed files in this update