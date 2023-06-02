 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CESSPOOL update for 2 June 2023

June 2 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11379005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

→ Two new bonus bosses and their associated ultimate weapons
→ Two ultimate equipments to find
→ Champion's bat brings more consistent power gain
→ Arthur's wrath has been renamed "Dragon's stroke".

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1394031 Depot 1394031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link