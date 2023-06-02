Share · View all patches · Build 11378950 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 12:32:06 UTC by Wendy

A new Skirmish event is live now until June 4th!

Here’s everything you need to know.

Skirmish is a special game mode in KARDS where you play with alternate rules. These rules vary; you’ll face something different at every Skirmish event. Read more about Skirmishes in our announcement blog New game mode: Skirmish.

In this Skirmish, each player randomly gets 1 of 5 decks to battle with. There’s one deck per main nation, each consisting of 39 copies of the Elite Order that adds 1 of 3 random Elite units to your hand (A Few Good Men, His Majesty’s Chosen, etc.). Additionally, players start with an extra Kredit slot.

The prize for your first victory in this Skirmish is a medkit!

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled and stay alert - you just might catch a glimpse of some cards from the upcoming expansion somewhere in this Skirmish!

Access the Skirmish event from the game's main screen to get an overview of the game mode, rules and prize.

This Skirmish is accessible from June 2nd at 12:00 GMT until Sunday, June 4th at 18:00 GMT.

Join this special event - win your Skirmish to claim victory and the spoils!

Please let us know what you think of the event in the comments below or on the KARDS Discord.

See you in the Skirmish this weekend!