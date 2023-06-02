The newest AFC2023 patch provides the biggest database update since the game launched, enforces some rules which weren't being enforced, fixes a few bugs, and makes minor improvements to save game sizes.

The database contains some additions and some fixes to incorrect data, which a number of users had asked about.

In terms of improving the game's difficulty, you could go over your player limit during national or rookie drafts - the game should now strictly enforce these player limits and warn you that you may forfeit draft picks in the process! It's perfectly normal not to make every draft pick in real life and now it adds to the challenge of building a flag-winning list.

A couple very rare crashes with some save files have been fixed and a bug where trades were being rejected for draft pick reasons has also been fixed, which was the number one issue since the last patch.

Save games are also a little bit smaller, which shouldn't matter at all in this era of large hard drives, but the game's designed to be as lean and mean as possible for something as intense as simulating the decisions of 44 players every tenth of a second over and over again...

Hope you enjoy the new patch!

Version 2023.1.20 (Released 2 June)

Fixed: Best Young Player award was not calculating correctly

Fixed: Crash when the game would pick an active team which wasn't in a league on game load

Fixed: Game would occasionally crash in very specific midseason/rookie draft situations

Fixed: Trades could not be initiated

Fixed: AI Trade Frequency drop-down options box was re-setting to normal

Fixed: Player limits were not being enforced for human coaches in the national or rookie drafts

Fixed: Names now sort bi-directionally on Player Selection screen

Improved: Changed the file format to make save files smaller, new saves will not completely work with older versions (4-5% decrease in file size, will probably void stats if you load a current file with an old version)

Improved: Database update

Improved: Added a few cities + Australia-NZ joint custom geography