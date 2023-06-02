HoT Dev Journal | 2023-06-02 | Outlook for June & July

Hello Adventurers!

The past week was quite adventurous for us. Thank you all for your great support!

We had only little time to focus on the next bigger additions to the game. But now that the most critical issues have been mostly handled, we can get back on track.

There have been requests for a road map, but we decided against posting one online. Instead we want to give you regular updates about the development progress, decisions, and upcoming content. The outlook we’re going to provide will be limited to a certain time frame. However, we want to be as transparent as possible about the development process, since we believe this is the only way to receive proper feedback.

We hope we can provide an update post every week. The first update will be a general outlook over the next two months. The weeks after that we want to go into further details of particular topics.

——————————

Short-Term

Our plan is to release another update by next week. This update will address mostly currently active content of the game. We’ll expand on QoL features, balancing, and some other miscellaneous changes.

A list of planned items:

Reworking the Lord of Pain with a proper quest and removing his death timer.

Tweaking balancing of abilities. (Yes, we’ll make the Golem stronger 😉)

Adding more data in the pause menu.

Equipment loadouts in the item stash

The update will be first available on the beta branch early next week, but more about the beta branch further below.

Mid-Term

In late June we want to update the game with some new content, but as the Early Access release was quite taxing, the progress hasn’t been as quick as we hoped. Also we need to catch up on a few items that are currently missing in the current stages.

The outline:

The Cupbearer (an NPC that can be rescued from the Viaduct and will add re-rolls)

Torment Rank Mode (will scale difficulty dynamically for additional rewards)

Re-balancing of several aspects. (items, effects, abilities, characters)

Champion enemies (monsters with additional modifiers)

Possibly some new items, abilities, traits, and blessings

Long-Term

Sometime in July we want to bring the next bigger update. This will actually focus on an additional stage, mechanics, characters and abilities. This content might also be added earlier, but new stages take us a lot of time since each of them is quite unique and our goal is to deliver more diverse content.

Stage 4 (untitled)

At least 2 new characters

At least 2 new abilities

New quests & items

New element & effect

New game mode

New game feature

——————————

The Beta Branch

We’ve already deployed the beta branch earlier this week. You can opt-in through the game properties. The beta branch will receive updates before the main game. It will contain many smaller adjustments through its phases without detailed announcements for each patch on Steam.

If you wish getting more involved we’d recommend you to join our Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/chasingcarrots

About Feedback

Thank you all for your feedback. We try to read through everything, but processing feedback takes quite some time. Not only reading but also taking active actions. We’d wish we could answer and discuss everywhere, but then none of us would be actually working on the game!

Please keep it going and know that we are watching 👀 (in a non-creepy way)

**Cheers and have a nice weekend!

Chasing Carrots**

PS: HoT is the perfect game that can be played while being stuck in login queues for games that are online only. 😏