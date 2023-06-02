Super Mega Baseball 4 available now



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487210/Super_Mega_Baseball_4/

Time to step up to plate and hit it out of the park with the greatest players in baseball history because EA SPORTS™ Super Mega Baseball™ 4 is now available worldwide–and it’s where the Legends play. More than 200 Super Mega-fied versions of fan-favorite former pros like Vladimir Guerrero, Johnny Damon, Ozzie Smith, and Jason Giambi are joining the roster of beloved Super Mega League All-Stars.

The combination of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay depth that Super Mega Baseball is back and better than ever. Plus, presentation in every corner of the game is getting updated, refreshed, and improved, including gorgeous new visuals for everything from animations to characters to stadiums, plus audio upgrades from the dugout to the bleachers.

Super Mega Baseball 4 introduces Shuffle Draft, a new deckbuilding-inspired feature where you pick a combo of Legends and Super Mega All-Stars to create a unique roster. The conditional trait system from Super Mega Baseball 3 returns after a massive overhaul to become Team Chemistry & Expansive Traits, now with a total of 75 player traits that play into your team's Chemistry. "