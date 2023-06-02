 Skip to content

依盖之书 book of yog update for 2 June 2023

【Cross June Event】-Nora's Workshop

Build 11378734

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cross June Event

【Nora's Workshop】

Event Rule
Use stones in the workshop to obtain score, Get up to 4 rounds of rewards provided by Nora
Different Modification Stone will provide different amount of points
Accumulative point reward can be obtained up to 4 rounds

Point Rule

Pts Reward
2500pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Guiding Lantern10
5000pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Smoked Meatloaf1
7500pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Guiding Lantern10
10000pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Smoked Meatloaf1
12500pts Mythical Upgrade Stone1 Locking Stone5
20000pts Warp Shards (Sakura)30 Blacktide Medal10
25000pts Warp Shards (Sakura)60 Blacktide Medal20

Event Duration: 8:00 June 3rd to 12:00 June 30th(UTC+8)

