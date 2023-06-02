Cross June Event
【Nora's Workshop】
Event Rule
Use stones in the workshop to obtain score, Get up to 4 rounds of rewards provided by Nora
Different Modification Stone will provide different amount of points
Accumulative point reward can be obtained up to 4 rounds
Point Rule
Pts Reward
2500pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Guiding Lantern10
5000pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Smoked Meatloaf1
7500pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Guiding Lantern10
10000pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Smoked Meatloaf1
12500pts Mythical Upgrade Stone1 Locking Stone5
20000pts Warp Shards (Sakura)30 Blacktide Medal10
25000pts Warp Shards (Sakura)60 Blacktide Medal20
Event Duration: 8:00 June 3rd to 12:00 June 30th(UTC+8)
