Cross June Event

【Nora's Workshop】

Event Rule

Use stones in the workshop to obtain score, Get up to 4 rounds of rewards provided by Nora

Different Modification Stone will provide different amount of points

Accumulative point reward can be obtained up to 4 rounds

Point Rule



Pts Reward

2500pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Guiding Lantern10

5000pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Smoked Meatloaf1

7500pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Guiding Lantern10

10000pts Traveling Backpack(large)1 Smoked Meatloaf1

12500pts Mythical Upgrade Stone1 Locking Stone5

20000pts Warp Shards (Sakura)30 Blacktide Medal10

25000pts Warp Shards (Sakura)60 Blacktide Medal20

Event Duration: 8:00 June 3rd to 12:00 June 30th(UTC+8)