Ailin: Traps and Treasures update for 2 June 2023

Update 1.1 is here!

Update 1.1 is here! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New mechanics: coloured switches and locks.

Yellow locks: trigger ALL switches to open.
Green locks: trigger ANY switch to open.
Blue locks: trigger ONLY ONE switch to open.

30 EXTRA levels with switches and locks:

Updated Options menu with a dedicated Volume slider.

New progression system: now you can play any level in the row. Unlock the next row by beating all levels in the previous one.

Minor changes:

  • Added splash screen
  • Added menu sounds
  • New explosion animation
  • Fixes some typos in localized text

