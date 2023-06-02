Update 1.1 is here!

New mechanics: coloured switches and locks.
Yellow locks: trigger ALL switches to open.
Green locks: trigger ANY switch to open.
Blue locks: trigger ONLY ONE switch to open.
30 EXTRA levels with switches and locks:
Updated Options menu with a dedicated Volume slider.
New progression system: now you can play any level in the row. Unlock the next row by beating all levels in the previous one.
Minor changes:
- Added splash screen
- Added menu sounds
- New explosion animation
- Fixes some typos in localized text
