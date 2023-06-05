Update #1 - Squads, Mascots and More!

With update #1 comes our first step towards group play! Now you’ll be able to use our inbuilt friends list, invite and party system to gather 2 of your rivals to become the greatest team to ever eject! Face off against five other teams and work together to smash your way into first place, eliminating one team at a time to take the win.





Our latest Rival is here! Say hello Charlie Cheaton, the mascot turned rival is here to show you what he can do. While we wouldn’t trust him as far as we could throw him, thanks to his giant head he’s got plenty of padding for any rough landings he may encounter.

Get access to him and help support the development of Jected – Rivals by picking up our Support Pack DLC, today!





To round off this update we’re also dropping another new map; Dynomine! While you’ve had a little while to get used to our other distance jump maps, we’ve got a brand new one heading your way. Dynomine is about leaving your car behind and getting as far as you can before gravity takes control! Use jump pads, updrafts and acrobatics to get the furthest distance or, leave you-shaped marks on the scenery before getting sent home!

Patch Notes



Nudge indicator decal fixed, and indicator updated,

Perfect Nudge indicator updated,

Vehicles now maintain momentum when switching in mid-air,

Competitor table position visibility improved,

Audio settings updated,

Further updates and improvements to AI racing splines,

Joining an active round no longer breaks spectator mode,

Multiple balance passes on several vehicle aspects,

Changing language options will now change game languages,

Nitro UI and usability issues resolved,

Bots now stop driving after the match ends,

Loadout car being destroyed no longer disqualifies the player, instead they are now able to respawn at the last checkpoint with a full-health car,

Cars now receive damage correctly from all obstacles,

Cars no longer spin in place after a collision.

Known Issues



After the intro players will need to click to continue

Let us know what you think!

Find us here;

Twitter

YouTube

[Discord](discord.gg/JectedRivals)

TikTok

Twitch

Instagram

Facebook