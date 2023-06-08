Marvel's Midnight Suns June 2023 Update

Please make sure to restart your game to ensure that you’ve downloaded the latest version and continue to submit any bug reports to support.2k.com.
GENERAL
- Stability & performance improvements.
- Mission cards can now be added to the hand even when there are the maximum number of cards present in the hand
- Fix for Mission Rewards not showing on Victory Screen
- Hero Deck screen now properly checks for new collar and suit passives
- Charlie's stats will now scale properly with the Hunter's Champion Level stat bonuses
- Charlie navigation improvements for the Abbey
- "Upgrade ability" objective during "No Place Like Home" mission now completes when any ability is upgraded
- Fix for achievements / trophies not being rewarded as intended
HEROES
- Venom Combos will now consume Ravenous
NEW GAME+
- Fixed reported issue of Nest Mother and Summoning Circle missions not appearing during Act 1 of NG+ campaigns
- Toggles have been added to customize the New Game+ experience and choose progression to carry over!
- Hero Abilities: Includes hero cards and abilities, including Hunter Collars and Passives
- Friendship Levels: Includes hero and team friendship levels and rewards
- Resources: Includes Credits, Essence, Blueprints, Intel, Gloss, and Arcane Knowledge
- Cosmetics: Includes unlocked cosmetics, with purchased cosmetics immediately available
STEAM DECK
- Steam Deck performance & stability improvements
