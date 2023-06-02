Early Access 0.3 - Mysterious Laboratory

Share · View all patches · Build 11378637 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 09:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Dear Adventurer

A new update is available since June 2nd 2023.

Mysterious Laboratory

Garbage eating viruses have been bred in a laboratory.

The research on them should help to save a world which is already suffocating in garbage.

But then something happened.

Find out more in the Laboratory codex entries.

Update:

Miniboss update

Miniboss monsters can now be identified by the star above their head

Nanoreward added as a special miniboss drop

Miniboss balancing changes

Clues update

Added more clues for the book quests

Marked imporant steps in the game with an exclamation mark in a speech bubble

Laboratory update

Added Laboratory Dungeon

Added a new miniboss with new monsters

Added Laboratory short story to codex entires

Thank you for your support and have fun!