Early Access 0.3 - Mysterious Laboratory

Dear Adventurer
A new update is available since June 2nd 2023.
Mysterious Laboratory
Garbage eating viruses have been bred in a laboratory.
The research on them should help to save a world which is already suffocating in garbage.
But then something happened.
Find out more in the Laboratory codex entries.
Update:
Miniboss update
- Miniboss monsters can now be identified by the star above their head
- Nanoreward added as a special miniboss drop
- Miniboss balancing changes
Clues update
- Added more clues for the book quests
- Marked imporant steps in the game with an exclamation mark in a speech bubble
Laboratory update
- Added Laboratory Dungeon
- Added a new miniboss with new monsters
- Added Laboratory short story to codex entires
Thank you for your support and have fun!
Changed files in this update