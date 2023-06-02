 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hyparxis update for 2 June 2023

Early Access 0.3 - Mysterious Laboratory

Share · View all patches · Build 11378637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Adventurer

A new update is available since June 2nd 2023.

Mysterious Laboratory

Garbage eating viruses have been bred in a laboratory.
The research on them should help to save a world which is already suffocating in garbage.

But then something happened.

Find out more in the Laboratory codex entries.

Update:

Miniboss update

  • Miniboss monsters can now be identified by the star above their head
  • Nanoreward added as a special miniboss drop
  • Miniboss balancing changes

Clues update

  • Added more clues for the book quests
  • Marked imporant steps in the game with an exclamation mark in a speech bubble

Laboratory update

  • Added Laboratory Dungeon
  • Added a new miniboss with new monsters
  • Added Laboratory short story to codex entires

Thank you for your support and have fun!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1449171 Depot 1449171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link