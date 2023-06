This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello, survivors!

Until the end of this week, you will receive 50% more reputation in all battles. Want to achieve certain reputation levels with factions and unlock new parts? Want to save up more stabilizers for upgrades, unlock them or trade them during the upgrade removal promotions? Now’s the best time to do it!

The special will be available from 12:00 GMT on June 2 until 23:59 GMT on June 4

