Our Adventurer Guild update for 2 June 2023

Hotfix 05

  • Fixed an issue with the Story Quest "Bandit King", where after the gate battle, the next battle could potentially be stuck at round 1.
  • Replaced the wisdom icon in the level up window with the right icon.

