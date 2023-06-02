- Fixed an issue with the Story Quest "Bandit King", where after the gate battle, the next battle could potentially be stuck at round 1.
- Replaced the wisdom icon in the level up window with the right icon.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 2 June 2023
Hotfix 05
