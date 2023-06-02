Update Notes - 6/2

What's up, folks!
In this update, we fixed several bugs. Thanks for the feedback!
Bug Fix
- Fixed the issue with abnormal UI behavior of Zi Xiao after resetting the Occult Scroll.
- Fixed the problem with Zi Xiao where the card would sometimes lock onto targets incorrectly.
- Fixed the issue where the main skill of Nona couldn't be used when set to the mouse scroll wheel.
- Fixed the problem where "Iron Wing" in the exclusive level border unlocking condition of Nona was mistakenly considered as defeated.
- Fixed the issue with "Iron Wing" of Nona not attacking enemies with shield in the "Glazed Barrier" of Demonic Aura Diffusion
- Fixed the problem where the firepower mode of "Iron Wing" of Nona couldn't attack the "ABYSSAL SERPENT" in the sea.
- Fixed the abnormal display of health and shield values for Nona in the hero interface.
- Fixed the issue with Qing Yan where the Spiritual Link skill "Internal Force" was not working.
- Fixed the problem where the number of selections would reset in certain cases for the Occult Scroll "Blessing in Disguise".
- Fixed the issue where the description of theOccult Scroll "Blessing in Disguise" didn't match its effect.
- Fixed the abnormal display of the button for "Lone Wolf" in gamepad mode.
- Fixed the issue where the weapon display in the team interface for the "Transcendent Arsenal" would appear abnormal.
- Fixed the issue with localized translation display in the pop-up window of the beginner's guide for "Spiritual Remnant".
Follow us for the latest:
Gunfire Reborn Official Website
Gunfire Reborn Mobile Official Website
Gunfire Reborn Twitter
[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)
[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn)
Gunfire Reborn Facebook
Gunfire Reborn YouTube
Changed files in this update