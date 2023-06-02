Added mini-tutorial

Added small hints to the basic mechanics in the first level of the game.

How to equip a torch, get skill points, etc.

They will appear as windows with text, this will give players a better understanding of how to interact with the environment in the game.

Also a reminder that I am developing a sequel to the game, which you can see here https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399930/Imprisoned_Hyperion_2/