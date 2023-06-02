Added small hints to the basic mechanics in the first level of the game.
How to equip a torch, get skill points, etc.
They will appear as windows with text, this will give players a better understanding of how to interact with the environment in the game.
Also a reminder that I am developing a sequel to the game, which you can see here https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399930/Imprisoned_Hyperion_2/
Imprisoned Hyperion update for 2 June 2023
Added mini-tutorial
Added small hints to the basic mechanics in the first level of the game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update