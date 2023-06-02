 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Imprisoned Hyperion update for 2 June 2023

Added mini-tutorial

Share · View all patches · Build 11378456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added small hints to the basic mechanics in the first level of the game.
How to equip a torch, get skill points, etc.
They will appear as windows with text, this will give players a better understanding of how to interact with the environment in the game.
Also a reminder that I am developing a sequel to the game, which you can see here https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399930/Imprisoned_Hyperion_2/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1617891 Depot 1617891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link