Update 1.2

Hello! The new update is here! It features the much requested Lock Pieces function, as well as improvements and fixes for multiplayer.

We had been working on some major code rewrites and changes to the engine leading up to this update, which were necessary to do first, but were a big reason for the gap in time since the last update. With that work out of the way we'll be in a good position to update more frequently now, so expect more to come in the near future!

Until then, see below for patch notes as well as a little overview of how Lock Pieces works:

New feature added that allows player to lock pieces in place

Fixed multiplayer issue causing client to sometimes get desynced with players which could cause players to be mismatched on piece connections/placements

Fixed multiplayer Join Code issue that caused some players to not be able to connect (long distance connections were especially prone to this issue)

Fixed multiplayer issue that sometimes caused host's main table color to not sync with joining players

Fixed "Return pieces to table" issues (Updated "return boundaries" to prevent stuck pieces)

Updated the visual feedback for the Select Multiple Pieces function

Major code rewrite on how the jigsaw puzzle and multiplayer works This improves/changes a lot of things behind the scenes, but a big takeaway is that it'll make future updates much easier to implement.



New Feature: Lock Pieces

This new feature allows players to lock a piece or section of pieces in place. After locking a piece or section any pieces connected to them will also become locked. This is especially useful for locking the edges/border in place, and will prevent players from accidentally "picking up the whole puzzle".

With an active puzzle loaded go to the main menu (ESC) and you'll find a new Lock Pieces button. (In multiplayer games only the room host will have this)

This will bring you into the Lock Pieces mode. You can now click any piece or chunks of pieces (like the edge) to toggle the locked status on/off. Locked pieces will be marked with a red border.

Any piece connected to a locked piece will also become locked.

Clicking locked pieces will flash red to let players know they can't be moved.

In Multiplayer games only the host can lock pieces, but the locked status applies to all other players.

Feedback? Questions? Looking for players? Join our Discord or pop over to the Steam Community!

