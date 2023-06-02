 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 2 June 2023

Where is my shipment? and Martinique loot events, June 2nd - 5th

Captains,

Two loot events will run from daily maintenance on June 2nd until daily maintenance on June 5th:

Where is my shipment?
  • All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
Martinique Event
  • Martinique 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
  • Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships

