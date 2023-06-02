Where is my shipment? and Martinique loot events, June 2nd - 5th

Captains,
Two loot events will run from daily maintenance on June 2nd until daily maintenance on June 5th:
Where is my shipment?
- All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
Martinique Event
- Martinique 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
- Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships
*Spotlight image from Captain Koshka from the August 2021 screenshot competition.
Changed files in this update