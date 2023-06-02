 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No One Survived update for 2 June 2023

0.0.4.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11378316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

** Three new bandit camps are added to the map, and there is a chance to generate rare materials in the bandit camp

Bandit camp supplies and bandits are refreshed every 5 days**



Add:
  • Add physical effects to the character's hair
  • Update the latest translation files
Optimization:
  • Optimize building blueprint material
  • Adjusted the spawning of zombies at gas stations
  • Optimize network replication bandwidth for inventory components
  • Reduced spawn chance of Zombie Dogs
  • Optimized the camera shake under open scope aiming
Bug fixes:
  • Optimize the temperature error when the game is loaded
  • Fixed the possibility of dogs disappearing on death
  • Repair the blood volume of metal spikes
  • Fixed the issue that water cannot be used and items cannot be used in the downed state
  • Fixed the blood effect not showing when the main character is not wearing any clothes
  • Fixed not recording rotation when dragging from nearby items into storage

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1963371 Depot 1963371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link