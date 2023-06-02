0.0.4.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11378316 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 10:59:11 UTC by Wendy

** Three new bandit camps are added to the map, and there is a chance to generate rare materials in the bandit camp

Bandit camp supplies and bandits are refreshed every 5 days**









Add:

Add physical effects to the character's hair

Update the latest translation files

Optimization:

Optimize building blueprint material

Adjusted the spawning of zombies at gas stations

Optimize network replication bandwidth for inventory components

Reduced spawn chance of Zombie Dogs

Optimized the camera shake under open scope aiming

Bug fixes: