0.0.4.6 Update

** Three new bandit camps are added to the map, and there is a chance to generate rare materials in the bandit camp
Bandit camp supplies and bandits are refreshed every 5 days**
Add:
- Add physical effects to the character's hair
- Update the latest translation files
Optimization:
- Optimize building blueprint material
- Adjusted the spawning of zombies at gas stations
- Optimize network replication bandwidth for inventory components
- Reduced spawn chance of Zombie Dogs
- Optimized the camera shake under open scope aiming
Bug fixes:
- Optimize the temperature error when the game is loaded
- Fixed the possibility of dogs disappearing on death
- Repair the blood volume of metal spikes
- Fixed the issue that water cannot be used and items cannot be used in the downed state
- Fixed the blood effect not showing when the main character is not wearing any clothes
- Fixed not recording rotation when dragging from nearby items into storage
Changed files in this update