Railway Empire 2 - Hotfix 1.0.2

We just released hotfix 1.0.2 for Railway Empire 2 for Steam, Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass for PC, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles (supported through Smart Delivery), which includes several fixes you’ve been reporting to us around launch.

Of course, this is just the first small step amongst many to come, and we want to once again assure you that we are diligently working on the game and towards the first update and a first list of planned improvements for you.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1644320/discussions/3/

All platforms

Fixed several rare crashes .

Fixed an issue where the achievements “Call of Duty” and “Accurate” were not being triggered.

Fixed an issue in Tutorial 2 where the player could switch rail lines via event symbols on other rail lines, even if the tutorial did not intend for this to happen.

Fixed an issue in Tutorial 2 where the player was able to switch to the railway buildings tab when not allowed.

Fixed an issue in Tutorial 2 where the Confirm button was hidden by a speech bubble.

Fixed an issue in Tutorial 3 where the player was unable to proceed because of an engine breakdown.

In Tutorial 4, the waiting time for Sacramento reaching 40.000 citizens has been reduced.

Fixed an issue in Tutorial 5 where the player got stuck if an industry is bought too early.

Fixed an issue in Tutorial 5 where players could get stuck if they didn’t have enough money to participate in the auction.

All trains have their correct whistle sound now.

Fixed an issue where the displayed user score in the rankings showed 0 when the player performed much better than the average.

Fixed an issue where some connection bonuses were not getting paid out.

Fixed an issue where parallel track were using unnecessary bridges.

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to fulfill the task “Ensure 95% train utilization for X in Y”.

Fixed an issue in the scenario “Gold Rush” where the custom company name chosen by the player was overwritten.

Fixed a multiplayer issue where only the host was able to demolish industries via the “Demolish Industry” button.

PC only

Fixed an issue with the game requiring the AVX CPU feature which lead to crashes on very old CPUs that don’t have it (this affects 10+ years old CPUs). Instead of crashing, the game will instead not display videos on these CPUs anymore as a temporary workaround. We will provide a thorough fix in a later patch.

PS5 only

Fixed an issue where the trophies for finishing Campaign missions were not getting awarded. Loading a save game just before a mission was finished and finishing the mission again will now properly unlock the trophy.

Xbox One consoles/PS4