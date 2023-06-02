What's new:
-120 bugs fixed
-chapter 4 finished
-reworked player camera
-added DirectX 12 and Vulkan support
Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage - Тестирование игры update for 2 June 2023
June Update is here!
