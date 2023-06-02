 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage - Тестирование игры update for 2 June 2023

June Update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11378260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:
-120 bugs fixed
-chapter 4 finished
-reworked player camera
-added DirectX 12 and Vulkan support

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2077301 Depot 2077301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link