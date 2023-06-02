This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Friday News Report! ːsteamhappyː

The upcoming update 0.14 "Control & Dirt improvments" will drop on the 17th June

We have now managed to get a much more solid & reliable dirt lock along with a more stable dirt and alot less spillage, IMO a great improvent to digging over all

and if everything goes to plan, 0.15 will be on "time" even if 0.14 is delayed

What we are working on & testing that will be included in the update:

Reworking the Control setup UI so its easier to navigate

Entirely new control system to improve controls & default controls

New system will include presets so if the PC looses a Device you can reassign it in seconds

Improved ability to set up controls like you want them

Improving the dirt lock to make it alot more reliable and so dirt stays in buckets

Fixing the issue where dirt vanishes when you drive longer distances

*General improvements to the game/dirt/vehicles

Roadmap:

Best regards

Christian