Rec Room PATCH - the "Extreme Fire Crunch" edition

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Teleport VR players will no longer get trapped in legacy flying mode.

Fixed an issue that was preventing teleport VR players from picking things up with their left hands.

Fixed bug where copy-paste MakerPen tool was disabled.

Chips will no longer appear as grey boxes.

The following CV2 chips are now out of beta and available for use in all rooms: Show Purchase Prompt, Award Consumable, Award Room Key

Added the ability to activate a consumable directly from the purchase page.

Added the ability to tell what items in a UGC storefront you own already just by looking at it.

Rec Room Studio

The version of RR Studio that you are using now shows up in the Title-bar of Unity! This should make it easier to send screenshots of problems as you no longer have to go to the About window for RecRoom Studio to show Devs which version you're on.

window for RecRoom Studio to show Devs which version you're on. Initial version of the "Memory Explorer" tool. Memory Explorer is the first of a set of performance-focused tools that we're working on. It's intended to be a hub for estimating the memory cost of your room on different platforms. Initially, it only supports textures & render targets, but will be expanded over time with meshes, audio, animation, video, and any other large-level resources.

There is now a Documentation... link within the Rec Room Studio drop-down in the Unity UI.

link within the drop-down in the Unity UI. Adding Rec Room Studio content to a room will no longer change the visual post-processing settings. (Translation: uploading a room from Studio for the first time won't make it lose the blue tint.)

Fixed a Studio bug where Visual Post Processing effects would stop displaying in the scene view.

Fixed a bug where the Environment Lighting settings in rooms uploaded from Studio would be ignored.

