 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PIGROMANCE update for 2 June 2023

2 June 2023 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11378144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update List]

Sound balance
Some Area Optimization
For best game play, Bug Fixed

Weekly update is twice!(grunt)
For More and more immersive Game!(grunt)
See ya in next update log!(grunt)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1362121 Depot 1362121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link