2 June 2023 Update!

[Update List]
Sound balance
Some Area Optimization
For best game play, Bug Fixed
Weekly update is twice!(grunt)
For More and more immersive Game!(grunt)
See ya in next update log!(grunt)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[Update List]
Sound balance
Some Area Optimization
For best game play, Bug Fixed
Weekly update is twice!(grunt)
For More and more immersive Game!(grunt)
See ya in next update log!(grunt)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update