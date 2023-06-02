Greetings medievalists! The newest hotfix (0.14.14) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that caused the lack of sleeping particles for cattle.

Fixed the issue that caused icicles to appear as visible, even when the roof was hidden.

Fixed the issue that caused the triggering of the “Hunter lacks ranged weapon” notification that appeared if a hunter climbed the ladders. The same issue appears if only a hunter leaves the map with the caravan.

Fixed the issue where in some cases merchants would not leave the settlement.

Fixed the issue that caused Dye to have a healing factor.

Fixed the issue that caused some items to lack the “Made by” info.

Fixed the issue where the ground texture would not be properly updated if the resource voxel was mined and replaced with soil.

Fixed the issue where the owners of trophies and carcasses weren’t properly displayed.

Fixed several text-related issues.

Quality of life improvements

Emissions from braziers set to low intensity are less intensive.

Roadmap is up to date.

Known issues:

On some older graphic card models, grass texture may appear as dirt everywhere. We’re working on fixing this.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel