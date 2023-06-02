 Skip to content

소울 가디언즈 update for 2 June 2023

Maintenance on June 2nd

Build 11378068

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. This is Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on June 2nd (Fri).
Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • Friday, June 2nd, 2023, 8:30 ~ 9:00(UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

  • The Valhalla area in the English version's world map will be displayed correctly.
  • An issue where part of the dress window appears detached will be fixed.
  • Superior Magic Stone Fragment exchange will be added to the exchange center.
  • Some item names in the Thai version will be corrected.
  • An issue where the accessory tab in the item window appears full of soul stones will be fixed.
  • The incorrect naming issue with the Chain Arts Transformation Stone in the Chinese (Traditional) version will be corrected.
  • The probability of Chain Arts Upgrade Stones will be displayed.
  • Screenshot messages will be displayed in the chat window.
  • Available items and their probabilities will be displayed during gathering in specific regions.
  • Raid monsters will be modified to prevent being pushed back upon getting hit.
  • In Unranked Battles, players will be able to obtain Battle Coins without daily limitations.
  • Floors 4 and 5 of the Apostles' Labyrinth will be added.
  • Season Pass 2 will be added.

<Product Notice>

  • The Inferna Dress Set will no longer be available for sale.
  • The Marine Dress Set will be available for sale.

Thank you.

