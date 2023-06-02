Maintenance on June 2nd

Hello. This is Soul Guardians.
A temporary inspection will be conducted on June 2nd (Fri).
Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- Friday, June 2nd, 2023, 8:30 ~ 9:00(UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[Update Details]
<Maintenance Content>
- The Valhalla area in the English version's world map will be displayed correctly.
- An issue where part of the dress window appears detached will be fixed.
- Superior Magic Stone Fragment exchange will be added to the exchange center.
- Some item names in the Thai version will be corrected.
- An issue where the accessory tab in the item window appears full of soul stones will be fixed.
- The incorrect naming issue with the Chain Arts Transformation Stone in the Chinese (Traditional) version will be corrected.
- The probability of Chain Arts Upgrade Stones will be displayed.
- Screenshot messages will be displayed in the chat window.
- Available items and their probabilities will be displayed during gathering in specific regions.
- Raid monsters will be modified to prevent being pushed back upon getting hit.
- In Unranked Battles, players will be able to obtain Battle Coins without daily limitations.
- Floors 4 and 5 of the Apostles' Labyrinth will be added.
- Season Pass 2 will be added.
<Product Notice>
- The Inferna Dress Set will no longer be available for sale.
- The Marine Dress Set will be available for sale.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update