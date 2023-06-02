Maintenance on June 2nd

Share · View all patches · Build 11378068 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 08:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello. This is Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on June 2nd (Fri).

Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

Friday, June 2nd, 2023, 8:30 ~ 9:00(UTC)

[Precautions]

The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

The Valhalla area in the English version's world map will be displayed correctly.

An issue where part of the dress window appears detached will be fixed.

Superior Magic Stone Fragment exchange will be added to the exchange center.

Some item names in the Thai version will be corrected.

An issue where the accessory tab in the item window appears full of soul stones will be fixed.

The incorrect naming issue with the Chain Arts Transformation Stone in the Chinese (Traditional) version will be corrected.

The probability of Chain Arts Upgrade Stones will be displayed.

Screenshot messages will be displayed in the chat window.

Available items and their probabilities will be displayed during gathering in specific regions.

Raid monsters will be modified to prevent being pushed back upon getting hit.

In Unranked Battles, players will be able to obtain Battle Coins without daily limitations.

Floors 4 and 5 of the Apostles' Labyrinth will be added.

Season Pass 2 will be added.

<Product Notice>

The Inferna Dress Set will no longer be available for sale.

The Marine Dress Set will be available for sale.

Thank you.