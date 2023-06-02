 Skip to content

Dungeon Knight update for 2 June 2023

V1.3 version update, joined the achievement system, come and challenge!

Build 11377907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.3 version

Fixed known potential issues such as flicker and performance issues

Added 12 new achievement systems!

Come and challenge!

