Update with some corrections

-Some train timetables have been corrected.

-Fixed a problem in which the directional curtain did not change for trains with a change of train type in conductor mode.

-Fixed a problem that prevented the motor sound from sounding on train 777 in conductor mode.

-Fixed a problem with trains overlapping at Tatehama Station.

-The timetable for train selection now shows the times of sections not yet implemented in the game in gray.

*The section with gray time cannot be operated yet.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・一部列車の時刻を修正しました。

・車掌モードで種別変更のある列車にて方向幕が切り替わらない不具合を修正しました。

・車掌モードの777列車でモータ音が鳴らなくなる不具合を修正しました。

・館浜駅で列車が重なる不具合を修正しました。

・列車選択の時刻表にゲーム未実装区間の時刻をグレーで表示するようにしました。

※時刻がグレーの区間はまだ運転できません。