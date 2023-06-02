 Skip to content

UnderSupernova update for 2 June 2023

Daily Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11377645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In order to increase the fun of excavation, a large number of random treasure boxes accompanied by monsters have been placed underground. There are treasure chests everywhere underground, but there will be more below 6 grids above the surface.

Added items that can increase the maximum health limit, items that can restore health, and some equipment that enhances defense; And these items and various miscellaneous items were added to the underground treasure chest item pool to enrich the variety of items in the underground treasure chest.

The item definition of the blueprint has added a repeat field, which is used to repeatedly apply this rule multiple times within a grid, rolling dice multiple times to generate more suitable random items and item quantities

Increased the pursuit distance of dormant monsters from 10 to 30 grids

Fixed a crash bug

Fixed a bug where the more quantity there was, the faster the item used

