Bug Fixes:
- In case animals find themselves under terrain or rocks, we've implemented a fallback solution on save game load to relocate them to the merchant's pen. No more lost pets!
- You can no longer throw chickens into rocks. They want to stay with you, so anytime you’ll try making them stuck, they will jump back up onto your hands!
- Keyboard arrows are no longer utilized by the quick select feature, preventing any conflicts and improving control responsiveness. You can now walk smoothly, without experiencing constantly changing tools!
- We've added missing keyboard keys to the list of possible rebind options, including Del, Page Up/Down, and more.
- Completing the "Clean the Pond" quest just got smoother. Task 2 will now unlock promptly after completing Task 1, ensuring a more streamlined quest progression.
- Animals' custom names will now transfer when picking them up, preserving the personal touch you've given to your beloved farm companions.
- The photo camera's focus red tint will no longer get stuck on animals, ensuring your captured memories are picture-perfect.
- Storage autoextension bug has been squashed, allowing for seamless expansion of your chest’s capacity.
- The Avatar Editor has been fixed, addressing the issue of input lock after exiting the clothes editor with any clothing selected. You can now express your unique style without any problems!
- Upon game start, only valid languages will be displayed. N/A buttons are gone for good!
- Willow will not show up prior to the quest to bring it back to the farm.
Gameplay Enhancements:
- Introducing the Mirror Furniture! Now you can edit your character's appearance directly in-game whenever you feel like it’s time for a change!
- The kitchen and workshop are now pickupable, allowing for convenient relocation and customization of your farm layout.
- The mirror recipe has been added to the Merchant’s shop list.
- Potatoes now show up on Merchant's shopping list after 10 in-game days! Yummy!
- Storage boxes are now destroyable, but also craftable, giving you more control over your storage solutions.
- Geese icons have been added to the map, making it easier to locate them and plan your adventures accordingly.
- Geese will now have longer delays after attacking you, allowing for a more balanced and strategic gameplay experience.
- Goose feather material has been updated to white, offering a more realistic and visually pleasing representation of these birds.
- Movement speed has been increased in bushes, allowing for swift exploration of these lush areas.
- The gameplay settings window now features wider labels, making it easier to navigate and adjust your preferred settings.
- The options menu will now highlight the Gameplay section as the first item selected, ensuring easy access to your preferred settings right from the start.
- The proper activator for the merchant wild pig dialogue has been implemented, ensuring a seamless and engaging conversation flow. You can now tame the wild pigs too!
- Localization has been updated to enhance the game's accessibility and cater to our diverse player base.
- Chickens are now available for purchase at the shop after completing the rooster quest, bringing even more feathery friends to your farm, without tempering with some of your tasks!
- Introducing the "Hide Interface" option! Choose between hiding nothing, everything, world UI, or screen UI, for a fully immersive adventure or beautiful virtual photography snaps!
- The chance to destroy hay cubes with the mouse has been lowered, providing a more forgiving gameplay experience.
- For those who prefer to run, we've introduced a run toggle option. Now you can explore the valley at a brisk pace without holding down the sprint button.
Mini-games Enhancements:
- Enjoy instant milking in the milking minigame, resulting in one milk obtained. Speed and efficiency at its finest!
- Similarly, the shearing minigame now offers instant shearing, granting one wool. Your sheep will appreciate the quick and gentle touch!
- The saw minigame can also be completed instantly, offering one wood.
- Cooking UI has received a makeover! Now you can easily toggle between ingredients and recipes using the bumpers on your controller, making your culinary adventures even more seamless and enjoyable.
- Cow milking is now 30% faster, so you can efficiently collect that delicious milk without any delays.
- In the goat, horse, and firefly dream games, the rewards will now be displayed in the finishing window, adding clarity and excitement to your accomplishments.
Changed files in this update