Let's getting started.

Press Axe has been officially released on Steam!

I also considered early access for various stage updates, but I chose the official release method because I thought I could express the game with just one stage.

I hope to present a new stage according to this summer schedule.

About the Stage

Currently, a game with Stage 1 has been released, and is available for play for $2.99. I'm working on a new stage, and aiming to add a total of 3 free stages without DLC or price increases. Please give us a lot of support.

About Save System

I found a difference between the tester and my opinion on how to save the game. For this reason, the current save feature does not exist. We will collect opinions from more diverse users and decide on the final storage method, so please feel free to start a discussion if there is any inconvenience including this.