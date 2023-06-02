 Skip to content

Infested Fortress update for 2 June 2023

New Hero: The Dwarven Hunter

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The dwarven hunter is a master of survival. He is a ranged/melee hybrid character with a mix of energy and adrenaline based skills. He can also buff other ranged characters with some of his special shouts like „Quick Hands!“ or „Aim!“. Once he has accumulated enough adrenaline, his powerful single target multi-hit attacks skills can devastate an opponent in both ranged combat and melee.

