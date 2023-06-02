The dwarven hunter is a master of survival. He is a ranged/melee hybrid character with a mix of energy and adrenaline based skills. He can also buff other ranged characters with some of his special shouts like „Quick Hands!“ or „Aim!“. Once he has accumulated enough adrenaline, his powerful single target multi-hit attacks skills can devastate an opponent in both ranged combat and melee.
Infested Fortress update for 2 June 2023
New Hero: The Dwarven Hunter
Patchnotes via Steam Community
