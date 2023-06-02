Four New Gladiators, Editor Features, Quality Of Life Improvements and Bug Fixes



In update v0.885, we're introducing 4 new gladiators, a lot of quality of life improvement, bug fixes and adding new functionalities in the Level Editor.

Editor

We started improving Level Editor in previous updates already by allowing you to add items to gladiators. Now we also added an option to add any quirk and to set the weather in arena. Allowing you to test any kind of battle situation in the Editor. This will help us create new quirks, balancing them, discovering any bugs, and will let you try any sort of tactic or just to play in the Editor.

New Gladiators

We're excited to introduce 4 more gladiators for which you can purchase buildings in guild or choose them in Tournament Mode.

Metal Brute

This heavily armored gladiator who resists a significant portion of damage dealt to him. While his basic hammer attacks deal low damage, he can execute enemies with a tremendously powerful attack once they're left with only a small percentage of health. This makes him highly effective in battles featuring numerous melee fighters close to each other.

Storm Bringer

This gladiator wields a massive hammer, with each attack causing area of effect damage. In any weather condition other than Clear, his hammer attack also knocks down enemies. Storm Bringer begins the battle in stealth mode, allowing him to launch his first attack undetected.

Venomous Mortar

This dwarf mortar unit fires poisonous grenades, inflicting area of effect damage to enemies and applying a poison debuff that depletes their stamina over time.

Dark Mage

This mage can cast Dark Void, a spell that causes area of effect damage to groups of enemies, pulls them towards the center, and knocks them down. Additionally, she can cast Death Mark on enemies, which automatically kills them once they fall below a certain percentage of health.

Quality of Life Improvements And Various Fixes

New visual effects are added as well as additional combat text. Now showing when gladiators do actions like block or dodge. As well as major buffs like knocked down, set on fire and more.



Rolling over gladiator stats used to show if those stats are affected by items but didn’t show the quirks. Now when you roll over a stat like Strength, if it is affected by a specific Quirk you will see the exact quirk that’s affecting it on the pop up list.

Improved unit targeting (aiming) system as now they focus on custom adjusted center of each unit that follows the animation. As well as bone following mechanics that knows feet, center and head of each unit. This improved positioning on effects and ray lines during spell casting. Example: knockdown stars effect is now always following unit head and visible no matter how big or small the unit is.

Quirks can now affect stats with percentages instead of only fixed numbers and those stats can be seen in roll over pop up. Overall improved system that lets us add a bigger variety of quirks.

Many items, quirks as well as Editor fixes.

Full Release Progress

While we still have much work ahead, we're getting closer to the final version of the game. Your feedback was super useful in brainstorming ideas for items and quirks, and we're already in the final stages of implementing some of them. Join us on Discord for more brainstorming. Next, we'll focus on creating a variety of new units, two new arenas, main quests, and more.

Thank you all for your support!