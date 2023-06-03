Update 1.004

Balance Changes
- Hellgate level size now grows much less slowly.
- Hellgate monster level increases by 5 instead of 4.
- Added chance for hell levels to roll some affixes from institute pool.
- Lower base ingot drop chance, Boost in ingot drop rate from hell level depth.
- Increased chance for map data to spawn rare.
- Slightly increased monster level scaling for base story.
- Completing the lead ghosthunter new class quest now gives player a free skill respec book.
- Increase to potion cooldown time.
- Reduced fury, trigger on critical hit chance.
- Trigger on movement skill now grants cast speed increase on trigger.
- Slightly reduced aphotic lurker, stone guardian damage.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed hell map generation for large hell maps having a misaligned pathing grid.
- Fixed crash when too many poison vial instances.
- Fixed player being trapped in sewer if they kill go back to normal sewers after end of game and kill all the waves.
- Fixed Kenchanaraya Ruins sometimes not generating correctly.
- Fixed elemental mastery scaling incorrectly, causing exponential damage growth.
- Fix for csv mods and item filters when game is played from places where comma for decimals is used (game will always expect periods for decimal points).
- Fix re-awakening item only removing part of the affix.
- CSV mods can now create new items.
- New steam leaderboard for maximum hell depth reached.
- Fixed map data locked icon not clearing until game is restarted.
