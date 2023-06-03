 Skip to content

Ghostlore update for 3 June 2023

Update 1.004

Update 1.004

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Hellgate level size now grows much less slowly.
  • Hellgate monster level increases by 5 instead of 4.
  • Added chance for hell levels to roll some affixes from institute pool.
  • Lower base ingot drop chance, Boost in ingot drop rate from hell level depth.
  • Increased chance for map data to spawn rare.
  • Slightly increased monster level scaling for base story.
  • Completing the lead ghosthunter new class quest now gives player a free skill respec book.
  • Increase to potion cooldown time.
  • Reduced fury, trigger on critical hit chance.
  • Trigger on movement skill now grants cast speed increase on trigger.
  • Slightly reduced aphotic lurker, stone guardian damage.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed hell map generation for large hell maps having a misaligned pathing grid.
  • Fixed crash when too many poison vial instances.
  • Fixed player being trapped in sewer if they kill go back to normal sewers after end of game and kill all the waves.
  • Fixed Kenchanaraya Ruins sometimes not generating correctly.
  • Fixed elemental mastery scaling incorrectly, causing exponential damage growth.
  • Fix for csv mods and item filters when game is played from places where comma for decimals is used (game will always expect periods for decimal points).
  • Fix re-awakening item only removing part of the affix.
  • CSV mods can now create new items.
  • New steam leaderboard for maximum hell depth reached.
  • Fixed map data locked icon not clearing until game is restarted.

Changed files in this update

Ghostlore Content Depot 1783281
