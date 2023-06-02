Update 0.7.6

Preface

Throughout the Early Access period we will regularly add new game content and and regularly make large-scale balance adjustments based on the data and feedback collected. If you're interested in our update plans and why we've made various balance decisions, check out our regular development log on Steam.

Survival Mode

Now when the unit loses all of its durability, the full cost will be refunded

Units and Battle

Overlord

HP increased by 3%

The price of [Overlord Artillery] has been adjusted from 250 to 300

The price of [Jump Drive] has been adjusted from 150 to 200

[Photon Emission] price adjusted from 300 to 350

[Mothership] production interval adjusted from 26 seconds to 28 seconds

Vulcan

HP increased by 3%

Increase attack by 5%

Melting Point

HP increased by 3%

Base range adjusted from 110 to 115

[Energy Diffraction] range reduction adjusted from 25 to 30

Rhino

[Photon Coating] price adjusted from 250 to 300

[Final Blitz] price adjusted from 250 to 300

[Power Armor] price adjusted from 250 to 300

Rhino's attack interval is adjusted from 0.7 seconds to 1 second, and the damage per hit is increased to 3297

Fortress

HP increased by 3%

[Improved Fortress] card effect is adjusted to: the HP of the Fortress is increased by 50%, the attack is increased by 30%, and the movement speed is increased by 3, but the recruitment cost is increased by 100.

Steel Ball

Attack increased by 10%

New Technology [Heavy Target]: Decrease range by 10, when switching target, lock-on priority is given to the unit with the highest HP in range.

The effect of [Improved Steel Ball] card is adjusted to: Steel Ball's attack increased by 50%, HP increased by 30%, movement speed increased by 3, but the recruitment cost increased by 50.

[Extended range Steel Ball] is removed from the game.

Wasp

New Technology [Air Defense Specialization]: Attack against air units is increased by 75%, and the range when attacking air units is increased by 30.

Fang

Attack adjusted from 54 to 55

Hacker

Hacker's attack increased by 6%

The effect of [Multiple Control] is adjusted to: the range of the hacker is reduced by 25 meters, but 5 control beams can be fired, and the control efficiency of each control beam is 17% of the original.

Core Buildings

The EXP of destroying the core structure has been reduced to 100, which is the same as the experience value of killing a squad of crawlers.

Adjusted the duration of the paralyzed state after the core building is destroyed from 13 seconds to 9 seconds.

The HP of core buildings has been increased from 3200 to 3400.

Now when two core buildings are destroyed in short time, the duration of the paralyzed state will be stacked.

Nuke was removed from the Research Center and became a reinforcement card between rounds for 350.

Sticky Oil Bombs are placed in the Research Center with a cooling time of 3 rounds and a cost of 150.

Starting Specialist

New starting specialist:[Heavy Armor Specialist]: HP of all units increased by 17%

Adjusted the effect of Elite specialist: Obtain an extra 50 supplies in the first round, able to immediately recruit Lv. 2 units.

Adjusted Cost Control Specialist's HP and ATK reduction from 15% to 13%

Starting specialists HP adjustments

Supply specialist's player health bonus adjusted from 0 to -300

Air Specialist's player health bonus adjusted from 400 to 300

Rhino Specialist's player health bonus adjusted from 200 to -400

Cost Control Specialist's player health bonus adjusted from 0 to 200

Starting Units

Adjusted player health bonuses for most starting units based on the latest winrate stats.

other

Lightning Storm price adjusted to 350

Air Specialists will no longer appear in reinforcement cards between rounds

Adjusted the damage reduction effect of photon effects from 55% to 50%

Added Elite Variant cards for most non-giant units, appearing only after round 5, allowing direct recruitment of Lv. 3 units.

Other

Slightly optimized the performance of the unit transformation scene.

Both automatch and tournaments have spectator delay enabled by default.

Slightly adjusted the rules for obtaining combat power in the tournament, now high-scoring players will no longer lose significantly more points than they score.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where photon effects from different kind of sources could stack.