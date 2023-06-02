second update of DEFENDUN!!

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".
We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.02 update version fixes.
-Fixed a bug in Echidna's minion spawn cycle.
-Character skill information has been modified and added.
(Fixed the issue where angel skill information was listed in the devil's skill information window)
(Fixed the missing Dark Elf skill description)
-Level 1 difficulty eased
-Fixed dialogue and spelling for all characters
-Recipe bug fix
(Fixed overlapping or missing combinations of Magic Swordsman and Mystique)
Changed files in this update