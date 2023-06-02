 Skip to content

DEFENDUN update for 2 June 2023

second update of DEFENDUN!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".

We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.02 update version fixes.

-Fixed a bug in Echidna's minion spawn cycle.

-Character skill information has been modified and added.
(Fixed the issue where angel skill information was listed in the devil's skill information window)
(Fixed the missing Dark Elf skill description)

-Level 1 difficulty eased

-Fixed dialogue and spelling for all characters

-Recipe bug fix
(Fixed overlapping or missing combinations of Magic Swordsman and Mystique)

Changed files in this update

