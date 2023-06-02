second update of DEFENDUN!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11377308 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 07:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".

We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.02 update version fixes.

-Fixed a bug in Echidna's minion spawn cycle.

-Character skill information has been modified and added.

(Fixed the issue where angel skill information was listed in the devil's skill information window)

(Fixed the missing Dark Elf skill description)

-Level 1 difficulty eased

-Fixed dialogue and spelling for all characters

-Recipe bug fix

(Fixed overlapping or missing combinations of Magic Swordsman and Mystique)