Beta 0.4.7 - Difficulty & QOL

Greetings, Commanders!

Yes, this version numbering is a bit weird. No, you didn't miss anything between 0.4.4.6 and 0.4.7 - and no, the Great Leader will not elaborate any further on this decision!

Joking aside, here's the updates from the last version:

Typo fixes throughout the game

Visual fixes (e.g. timing and displaying of sprites and Budget/Pop/Favor screens)

Increased difficulty for a spoilerific story element (play the game or check the Discord for details!)

Good luck while you face the wars and the purges to come, Commanders!

