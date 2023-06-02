 Skip to content

A War of a Madman's Making update for 2 June 2023

Beta 0.4.7 - Difficulty & QOL

Beta 0.4.7 - Difficulty & QOL

Build 11377253

Greetings, Commanders!

Yes, this version numbering is a bit weird. No, you didn't miss anything between 0.4.4.6 and 0.4.7 - and no, the Great Leader will not elaborate any further on this decision!

Joking aside, here's the updates from the last version:

  • Typo fixes throughout the game
  • Visual fixes (e.g. timing and displaying of sprites and Budget/Pop/Favor screens)
  • Increased difficulty for a spoilerific story element (play the game or check the Discord for details!)

Good luck while you face the wars and the purges to come, Commanders!

Join the Discord and drop your feedback about the game! https://discord.gg/XxYtYqYVwx

