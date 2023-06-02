 Skip to content

AFL 23 update for 2 June 2023

Update Notes:2nd June

Share · View all patches · Build 11377247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Mount Barker (Adelaide Hills)
Tuned Centre Bounce contests
Improved further shot on the run
Improved Stability

