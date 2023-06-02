- Spatial depolution is a rain of satelitte that streaks across the sky, landing in various places on the battlefield.
- Improved interface color coding
- Purifier does more damage
- Optimization and bug fixes in the demon world
- Balancing on the robot world in hardcore mode
- Increased repair time, but much more effective
- Graphics optimized and game weight reduced by 4 GB
CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 2 June 2023
Update 5 Spatial depolution technology now available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2298301 Depot 2298301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update