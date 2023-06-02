 Skip to content

CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 2 June 2023

Update 5 Spatial depolution technology now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spatial depolution is a rain of satelitte that streaks across the sky, landing in various places on the battlefield.
  • Improved interface color coding
  • Purifier does more damage
  • Optimization and bug fixes in the demon world
  • Balancing on the robot world in hardcore mode
  • Increased repair time, but much more effective
  • Graphics optimized and game weight reduced by 4 GB

