Burst Hero update for 2 June 2023

1.1.10 Update List

Build 11377007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In battles, you can carry a maximum of 9999 gold coins.
  • The card "Time frozen" has been changed to 15 seconds.
  • The multiplier for tickets gained in each Chaos level has been reduced.
  • Fixed the issue where skills would not end in extreme cases.
  • Fixed the issue where damage and energy could become zero in certain weapon combinations.

