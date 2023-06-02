- In battles, you can carry a maximum of 9999 gold coins.
- The card "Time frozen" has been changed to 15 seconds.
- The multiplier for tickets gained in each Chaos level has been reduced.
- Fixed the issue where skills would not end in extreme cases.
- Fixed the issue where damage and energy could become zero in certain weapon combinations.
Burst Hero update for 2 June 2023
1.1.10 Update List
Patchnotes via Steam Community
