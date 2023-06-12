Patch Note - June 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 11376908 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 23:06:08 UTC by Wendy

We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Field Area: Mirage Ship

Time to begin your new journey in the new field area!

New Event: New Voyage

1st. Mirage Ship 14 Days Check-in

2nd. Divine Dragon’s Blessing.

3rd. Goblin’s Exchange Shop

4th. Mirage Ship Summoning Ticket Discount

5th. Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

Special Summon: Legendary Party Leader Spirit <Red Eyes Lucy>

Obtain the mighty legendary party leader spirit of MIR4 with the special spirit summon!

New Mount: Hedgehog

Experience the new mount of MIR4 which brings more vitality to your journey!

[June 13th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈



■ New Field Area - Mirage Ship

● New field area ‘Mirage Ship’ is now available, and Max character Level expands to 190

The 'Mirage Ship' is a mystical Spirit-driving ship capable of traveling the ‘Four Layers and Nine Worlds’ of multiverse-space that forcefully landed on the Phantasia Desert due to the attack of Void demons. With the addition of multiverse spaces such as areas of ‘Four Layers and Nine Worlds’, ‘Mirage Ship Inner Cabin’ and ‘Mirage Ship Engine Room’, the number of new main quests, missions, and requests will significantly increase.

Conquest buildings’ Max advancement stage except for Sanctuary of Hydra will expand to Stage 25. Your character can grow up to level 190 upon promoting the Tower of Conquest to Stage 25.

Sanctuary of HYDRA’s MAX advancement Stage will expand to Stage 13.

Constitution Max advancement Stage will expand to Stage 21.

Max advancement stage for inner forces (Muscle Strength Manual/Nine Yin Manual/Nine Yang Manual) will expand to stage 20.

Max advancement stage for inner forces (Violet Mist Art/Northern Profound Art/Toad Stance) will expand to Stage 12.

● Mirage Ship exclusive content ‘Rallying of Void’

Operation Hours: Every Thursday, 23: 00: 00 ~ 24: 00: 00 (Regional Server Times)

Area: Mirage Ship Inner Cabin, Mirage Ship Engine Room

When it begins, 12 unique monsters will be spawned and the following monster summons will be up to Max 12 monsters per 3 minutes.

The quantity will be limited to 12.

Boss Monster will be spawned with a random chance upon defeating unique monsters.

Field Boss Monster will be spawned with a random chance upon defeating a Boss Monster.

● Level Up Event Rewards Expanded

Level 185 Rewards: Lv. 185 Reward Coffer x1, Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x2

Level 190 Rewards: Lv. 190 Reward Coffer x1, Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x2

■ Event

★ Mirage Ship 14 Days Check-in

Period: After June 13th Update ~ July 10th, 23: 59: 59(UTC+8)

Main Rewards: Divine Dragon’s Blessing Ticket and Enhancement Stone

● Rewards

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day 1[/th]

[th]Day 2[/th]

[th]Day 3[/th]

[th]Day 4[/th]

[th]Day 5[/th]

[th]Day 6[/th]

[th]Day 7[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Divine Dragon’s Blessing Ticket x1[/td]

[td]Rare Skill Tome Box x2[/td]

[td]Rare Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10[/td]

[td]Epic Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x10[/td]

[td]Uncommon Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone x5[/td]

[td]Rare Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone x3[/td]

[td]Epic Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Day 8[/th]

[th]Day 9[/th]

[th]Day 10[/th]

[th]Day 11[/th]

[th]Day 12[/th]

[th]Day 13[/th]

[th]Day 14[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Dragon Artifact Enchant Scroll x50[/td]

[td]Rare Skill Tome Box x2[/td]

[tdEpic Mystic Enhancement Stone x3[/td]

[td]Epic Darkened Enhancement Stone x2[/td]

[tdLegendary Mystic Enhancement Stone x1[/td]

[td]Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone x1[/td]

[td]Divine Dragon’s Blessing Ticket x1[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ All items claimed from this event cannot be traded.

★ Divine Dragon’s Blessing

Period: After June 13th Update ~July 10th, 23: 59: 59(UTC+8)

2 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' tickets can be earned if you participate in the Mirage Ship 14-Day Check-in until the end (14 Days).

You can summon 1 of the Dragon Eye/Claw/Scale/Horn/Leather/Spirit Stone/Skill Tome with the downgraded item or that of the highest grade that you have failed on combining before.

All characters that have failed at combining Dragon Eye, Dragon Claw, Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Spirit Stone, and Skill Tome can participate in the event.

You can participate in this event from [Divine Dragon's Blessing] in the event tab, fire-cracker Shaped icon.

※ ‘Divine Dragon's Blessing’ Ticket can be used until July 10th (UTC+8) and will be deleted after the scheduled period.

※ Please refer to [Notice - Divine Dragon’s Blessing Event] for further details.

★ Goblin’s Spacetime Compass Exchange Shop

Period: After June 13th Update Maintenance ~ June 26th, 23: 59: 59 (UTC+8), 2023

‘Spacetime Compass’ Drop Period: until June 26th, 23: 59: 59 (UTC+8)

‘Spacetime Compass’ Exchange Period: until July 3rd, 23: 59: 59 (UTC+8)

-‘Spacetime Compass’ Deletion Period: July 3rd, 23: 59: 59 (UTC+8)

-‘Spacetime Compass’ Deletion Period: July 3rd, 23: 59: 59 (UTC+8) Up to 1,000 'Spacetime Compass' can be obtained every day by field hunting. (You cannot obtain Spacetime Compass from Raid or monsters above or below level 20)

'Spacetime Compass' items can be exchanged with various items from NPC <Lost> 'Goblin' located at each village (Bicheon Castle/Snake Pit/Spiritual Center/Phantasia Desert/Sabuk Castle/Nine Dragon Ice Field/Mirage Ship).

※ Please refer to [Notice - Goblin’s Spacetime Compass Exchange Shop] for further details.

★ Mirage Ship Celebration Summon Ticket Discount

Period: After June 13th Update Maintenance ~ before June 27th Update, 23: 59: 59 (UTC+8), 2023

9 shop products purchasable by Copper will be discounted to 500 Copper during the event period.

Chance to obtain Rare and Epic graded items will be doubled up.

★ Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

Event Period

June 19th, 00 :00(UTC+8), 2023 ~ June 21st, 23: 59: 59(UTC+8), 2023

Cost

Type: Spirit Treasure

1 Summon: 100,000 Darksteel

10+1 Summons: 1,000,000 Darksteel

※ 1 Free Summon will be provided daily. Notes

Click the event menu (Firecracker-shaped icon at the top left).

The maximum limit for Event Summons per day is 110 Summons (10+1 Summon x10), and the total limit for the entire event period is 330 Summons. (1 Free Summon per day excluded).

The Daily Summon Count will reset every day at 00: 00 (UTC+8).

Please be aware that all Event Incense Burner points accumulated from previous Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge events will be reset every time this event starts.

※ Please refer to [Notice - Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event] for further details.

■ Sanctuary of HYDRA

● Sanctuary of HYDRA Advancement Stage Expanded

9 new requests will be added with the addition of advancement stage 13.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Requests[/th]

[th]Method[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mastermind Behind the Hydrakin / Cause of the Rebellion[/td]

[td]Communicate with NPC[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mastermind Behind the Hydrakin / Eradicate Allied Forces 1[/td]

[td]Defeat the Summoned Boss[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mastermind Behind the Hydrakin / Eradicate Allied Forces 2[/td]

[td]Defeat the Summoned Boss[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mastermind Behind the Hydrakin / Evidence of the Mastermind[/td]

[td]Destroy the targeted Object[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]East Heaven Clan's Ambition / Stop the East Heaven Clan[/td]

[td]Collect the targeted Object[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]East Heaven Clan's Ambition / Stop the Allied Forces[/td]

[td]Defeat Boss[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]East Heaven Clan's Ambition / Weaken the East Heaven Clan's Stronghold[/td]

[td]Defeat Monster[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Weaken the Hydrakin / Defeat Tiamata[/td]

[td]Defeat the Summoned Boss[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Weaken the Hydrakin / Defeat Taekano[/td]

[td]Defeat the Summoned Boss[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Expedition

● Expedition Available Areas Expanded

Area: [Layer 1] Demon Bull Temple 3F, [Layer 8] Abandoned Mine 3F

■ Field Boss

● New Field Boss is now released with the addition of Mirage Ship.

Boss Monster: Void Bull Specter

Boss Level: 174

Spawn Area: [Layer 1] Demon Bull Temple 3F



Boss Monster: Heavenly Ice Demon

Boss Level: 184

Spawn Area: [Layer 8] Abandoned Mine 3F



■ Shop

● Special Spirit Summon: Legendary Party Leader Spirit <Red Eyes Lucy>

Legendary Spirit Summon Changed: Luminous Setra → Red Eyes Lucy

Period: After June 13th Update ~ July 11th, 23 :59 :59(UTC+8), 2023

When acquiring a legendary grade spirit by summoning, there is a 100% chance to obtain the Red Eyes Lucy spirit.



● Epic Spirit Summon Ends

Special Spirit Summon targeting the Epic Spirit ‘Blue Baron Mantata’ will end.

● Dragon Claw/Dragon Eye/Dragon Sphere/Mystical Piece Price Changes

Pre-Change: 200 Gold (1 Summon) /2,000 Gold (11 Summons)

Post Change: 120 Gold (1 Summon) /1,200 Gold (11 Summons)

● Dragon Material Summon Category Changes

Pre-Change: Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn

Post-Change: Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Dragon Claw, Dragon Eye, Dragon Sphere

● Price and Components of some Gold-purchase products in Goblin Market Changes

[table]

[tr]

[th]Product[/th]

[th]Price[/th]

[th]Changes in detail[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold Goblin Package : Dragon Claw II[/td]

[td]2,000 → 1,200 Gold[/td]

[td]Epic Gold Goblin Sack → Rare Gold Goblin Sack[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold Goblin Package : Dragon Eye II[/td]

[td]2,000 → 1,200 Gold[/td]

[td]Epic Gold Goblin Sack → Rare Gold Goblin Sack[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold Goblin Package : Dragon Sphere II[/td]

[td]2,000 → 1,200 Gold[/td]

[td]Epic Gold Goblin Sack → Rare Gold Goblin Sack[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold Goblin Package : Mystical Piece II[/td]

[td]2,000 → 1,200 Gold[/td]

[td]Epic Gold Goblin Sack → Rare Gold Goblin Sack[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Combine

● Dragon Sphere/Demon Badge/Unidentified Codex Gear Combine Chance Adjusted

[table]

[tr]

[th]Target[/th]

[th]Grade[/th]

[th]Pre-Change[/th]

[th]Post-Change[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Dragon Sphere[/td]

[td]Uncommon → Rare

Rare → Epic

Epic → Legendary[/td]

[td]7.0%

5.0%

3.0%[/td]

[td]10.0%

7.0%

5.0%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Demon Badge[/td]

[td]Uncommon → Rare

Rare → Epic

Epic → Legendary[/td]

[td]10.0%

7.0%

5.0%[/td]

[td]10.0%

10.0%

10.0%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Unidentified Codex Gear[/td]

[td]Uncommon → Rare

Rare → Epic[/td]

[td]10.0%

7.0%[/td]

[td]10.0%

10.0%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Mount

● New mount ‘Hedgehog’

Exchange a [Hedgehog Exchange Ticket] to obtain the mount.



■ Crafting Manual

● Mirage Ship Exclusive Crafting Manuals added

[table]

[tr]

[th]Craft NPC[/th]

[th]Craftings[/th]

[th]Required Resources[/th]

[th]Required Currency[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]<Craftsman> Buman[/td]

[td]Viper Queen's Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Viper Queen's Scale x 5

Viper Queen's Venom x 5

Shining Millennial Fruit x1

Demon Summoning Scroll x5[/td]

[td]500,000 Copper[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]<Craftsman> Buman[/td]

[td]Arahan's Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Arahan’s Grudge x5

Arahan’s Malice x5

Arahan’s Determination x5

Shining Pig Statue x1[/td]

[td]500,000 Copper[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]<Craftsman> Banman[/td]

[td]Void Ingot[/td]

[td]Void Shard x10

Void Demon Blood x10

Demon Summoning Scroll x2[/td]

[td]50,000 Darksteel

50,000 Copper[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]<Craftsman> Yong Munki[/td]

[td]Etherbolt Faction Badge[/td]

[td]Etherbolt Seal x40

Ghastly Energy x75

Demon Summoning Scroll x5[/td]

[td]100,000 Darksteel

500,000 Copper[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]<Craftsman> Yong Munki[/td]

[td]Terragod Faction Badge[/td]

[td]Terragod Seal x40

Ghastly Energy x75

Crimson Spectre Dusk Armado's Heart x10

Demon Summoning Scroll x5[/td]

[td]500,000 Copper[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]<Craftsman> Yong Munki[/td]

[td]First Elder Badge[/td]

[td]Flame Demon’s Seal x80

Ghastly Energy x150

Shining Bamboo Flute x1

Demon Summoning Scroll x5[/td]

[td]500,000 Copper[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● Crafting Manuals added with the addition of Sanctuary of HYDRA stage 13.

Craft NPC: <Craft Summon Badge> Akka

[table]

[tr]

[th]Craftings[/th]

[th]Required Resources[/th]

[th]Required Currency[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Taekano Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Radiant Black Tortoise’s Bead x1

Legendary Magic Stone of Vigor x1

Taekano’s Scale x3[/td]

[td]5,000,000 Copper

5,000,000 Darksteel[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Taekano’s Scale can be obtained with random chance upon defeating Tiamata.

※ Tiamata and Taekano can be summoned at the same summoning area.

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements