1.修复可能出现增加护甲时用的提升血量特效。
2.修复马厩获得马后恢复了回合移动力。
3.修复「凤陨」增加【箭如雨下】伤害无效。
4.修复图鉴中无法看专家技突破效果。
5.修复「遗策」「瞄准」没恢复回合次数。
6.修复「再探」情报值未达到也触发。
7.修复坐骑被拆除时兵力可能为0。
8.修复张任信息界面六角图无效。
9.修复【调虎离山】可以移动至有人地方。
10.修复部分战斗主公技未生效。
11.修复新版本武器未加入「铸刀」。
12.设置面板增加"显示护甲"选项。
13.修复敌方被「傲视」时不对姜维出杀。
过关攒将 update for 2 June 2023
bug修复
