Battlecruisers update for 3 June 2023

5.1 UltraUpdate!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Hotkeys have been refactored to work with the new eternally-expanding UltraLoadout.

  • There are now nine secret bosses to be found, piloting the new Ultracruisers! Overclocked versions of the original classic cruisers :)

  • Nuke will now also nuke your GPU! Unlike real-life, the nuclear weapons in Battlecruisers should be used with caution.

  • Some new weapons are now a bit better, and can be accessed by players, including the mighty Broadsword UltraGunship.

  • You can now access all 12 cruisers.

  • Certain Arabic texts are now no longer tnorf ot kcaB.

  • Beating the final boss now hints at the secret bosses.

  • Huntress Prime's hull is now placed correctly.

  • CoastGuard doesn't get lazy no more.

  • Nova Artillery and MissilePod both have visible building progress bars.

  • Rickshaw is no longer capable of phasing into a parallel dimension.

  • Tooltips corrected.

  • Tutorial cannot be soft locked through multitasking no mo.

