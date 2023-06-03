5.1 UltraUpdate!

Hotkeys have been refactored to work with the new eternally-expanding UltraLoadout.

There are now nine secret bosses to be found, piloting the new Ultracruisers! Overclocked versions of the original classic cruisers :)

Nuke will now also nuke your GPU! Unlike real-life, the nuclear weapons in Battlecruisers should be used with caution.

Some new weapons are now a bit better, and can be accessed by players, including the mighty Broadsword UltraGunship.

You can now access all 12 cruisers.

Certain Arabic texts are now no longer tnorf ot kcaB.

Beating the final boss now hints at the secret bosses.

Huntress Prime's hull is now placed correctly.

CoastGuard doesn't get lazy no more.

Nova Artillery and MissilePod both have visible building progress bars.

Rickshaw is no longer capable of phasing into a parallel dimension.

Tooltips corrected.